Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Shares of SNN opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth $8,174,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.