SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 514.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,049,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

