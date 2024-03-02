Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SDE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.22.

SDE opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$571.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

In other news, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

