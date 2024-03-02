SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

