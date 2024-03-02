SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.