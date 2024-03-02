SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

