SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 343.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 4.39% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XUSP stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XUSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.