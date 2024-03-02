SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $149.26 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

