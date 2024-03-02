SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $335.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $335.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.