SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

