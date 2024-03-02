SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

