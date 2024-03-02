SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $314.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,242.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

