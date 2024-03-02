SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 165.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 150.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 76.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Illumina by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,587,000 after purchasing an additional 147,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

ILMN stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

