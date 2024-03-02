SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,305,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $499.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.