SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a PE ratio of 906.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

