SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 972 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

AOM opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

