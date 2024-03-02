SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BST. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST opened at $37.25 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

