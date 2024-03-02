SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.55. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$23.71.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

