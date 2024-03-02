Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stanmore Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Stanmore Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51.
Stanmore Resources Company Profile
