Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stanmore Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51.

Stanmore Resources Company Profile

Stanmore Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds interests in the Wards Well, Isaac Plains, Isaac Downs, Isaac South, Clifford, The Range, Mackenzie, Belview, and Lilyvale projects in the Bowen and Surat basins of Queensland, as well as 50% interests in the Millennium and Mavis Downs mine located near Moranbah, Queensland.

