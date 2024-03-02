Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,724 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

