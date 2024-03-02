Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

