Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 14,513 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.