Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,742 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $128,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

