Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,585 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

