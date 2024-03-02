Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,207 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

