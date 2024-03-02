Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $5.05 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

