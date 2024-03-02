Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1548 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,671,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Stantec by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,803,000 after acquiring an additional 94,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,382,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.