Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. Stantec has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

