Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$119.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.15.

Stantec Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$75.31 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.96.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

