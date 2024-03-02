Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

