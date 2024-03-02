Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

STLA opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

