Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 88567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 price objective on Steppe Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

