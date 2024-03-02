Steve Nave Sells 6,352 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Funko Trading Up 0.1 %

FNKO opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,130 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Funko by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

View Our Latest Report on FNKO

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.