Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,005,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 210,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

