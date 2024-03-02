Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $27.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of BOOM opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.67.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

