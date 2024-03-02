Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.05.

ESTC stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elastic by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,031,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,375,000 after buying an additional 107,269 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

