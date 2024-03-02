Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STGYF opened at C$5.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.06. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$5.48.
Stingray Group Company Profile
