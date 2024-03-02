StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $473.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

