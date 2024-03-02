StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.23.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
