StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

