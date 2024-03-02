StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

