StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

