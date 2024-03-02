StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUMN

Golden Minerals Trading Up 19.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.