StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

