StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

