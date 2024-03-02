StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

