StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

