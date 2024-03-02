StockNews.com Lowers H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

