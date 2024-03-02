StockNews.com Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LOW opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

