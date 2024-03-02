StockNews.com Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

