StockNews.com Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of 92.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

